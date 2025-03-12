Artemis appoints Teun Johnston as CEO

Artemis has hired former Man GLG CEO Teun Johnston as chief executive of the firm.
Johnston is set to join the firm from the beginning of April, shortly before Artemis senior partner Mark Murray retires at the end of June. Murray has spend nearly a decade leading the firm and 28 years with the business. Artemis poaches high yield analyst from Bank of America to bolster fixed income division He joined Artemis as company secretary in 1997, later becoming COO in March 2001. In January 2016, Murray took on the role of senior partner. He is now partner in Artemis Investment Management, a member of the management committee, and director of Artemis Fund Managers. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes