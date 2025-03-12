Artemis appoints Teun Johnston as CEO

Johnston is set to join the firm from the beginning of April, shortly before Artemis senior partner Mark Murray retires at the end of June. Murray has spend nearly a decade leading the firm and 28 years with the business. Artemis poaches high yield analyst from Bank of America to bolster fixed income division He joined Artemis as company secretary in 1997, later becoming COO in March 2001. In January 2016, Murray took on the role of senior partner. He is now partner in Artemis Investment Management, a member of the management committee, and director of Artemis Fund Managers. ...