Artemis reports two funds miss good value for money mark

Two Artemis funds have been amber-flagged for not delivering good value for money in 2024, according to its latest assessment report.
The two funds are the £194m Artemis Global Select and the £159m Artemis Strategic Assets. Artemis determined the funds "delivered value overall (where recent changes have been made, or where further monitoring is needed)" but failed to meet the higher criteria for delivering ‘good value'. The Artemis Strategic Assets fund has not achieved its investment objective over five years and has also underperformed its IA sector peer group, the report said. Data from Trustnet shows over five years' cumulative performance for the fund saw it return 32.6% versus 39.8% for the IA Flexible Inv...
