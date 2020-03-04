Argonaut
Barry Norris: A look back at the worst year ever
Macro volatility
Update: Liontrust completes acquisition of Alliance Trust Investments
Alliance Trust moves to multi-manager approach
Liontrust reports higher profits and AUM amid 'challenging period' for fund groups
'Political uncertainty significantly exacerbated'
Argonaut to launch European Income Opps fund following Liontrust transfer
Will be run by Greg Bennett
Liontrust AUM jumps 19% despite muted UK retail flows
Retail flows for the half year at £4m
Liontrust reports £66m Q2 inflow despite Brexit caution
Acquisition of Argonaut European Income businesss nearing completion
Update: Liontrust's shares climb as annual profit jumps 21%
Adrian Collins becomes non-exec chairman
Argonaut launches sterling-hedged share class for European Alpha fund
Comes amid sterling volatility
Norris takes full ownership of Argonaut; Polin made chair; Russ and Income funds move to Liontrust
Europe boutique Argonaut Capital has announced a number of changes to the business, including founder Barry Norris taking full control, the appointment of Sanlam CEO Jonathan Polin as chairman and the sale of its Income funds to Liontrust.
Which managers stormed FE's Alpha Manager 2016 Hall of Fame?
Some 45 managers named
Oil rally or 'dead cat bounce'? Five managers give their verdicts
Iimpact of prolonged low oil price
The top three shorts driving performance on Argonaut's Absolute Return fund
'2016 will continue to be tricky'
Like Soviet Russia in 1959, has China's economy already peaked?
Structural over-capacity and falling productivity in many once-booming sectors means the Chinese economic model is now in crisis, Barry Norris, founder and CEO of Argonaut Capital.
Which financial stocks offer the best potential?
Sector recovery continues
Are low volatility funds worth paying for?
Argonaut CEO, Barry Norris, argues many funds within the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector are failing to deliver on both their risk/return and diversification aims.
Argonaut's Bennett: China slump was no surprise
Export economy has lost competitiveness
Argonaut's Russ: China a bigger threat to Europe managers than Greece
Market turmoil in China will prove a greater problem for European equity managers than the ongoing travails of eurozone member Greece, according to Argonaut Capital's Olly Russ.
Argonaut's Norris: Why a Greek default would be no tragedy
As the Greek government once again fails to make a breakthrough in its negotiations with the IMF and EU, Barry Norris, founding partner at Argonaut Capital, argues it is time to let Greece go, especially as a 'Grexit' is much more manageable now
Investors hunt for bargains in Europe despite deflationary threat
Wealth managers are adding to Europe following the market correction of the last few weeks, despite concerns remaining about the threat of deflation in the region.
The path ahead for Europe's periphery
In recent years, investing in Europe's periphery has often lead to very binary outcomes. Argonaut Capital's Greg Bennett explains how the region is cleaning up its act.
Inflection point for peripheral Europe?
Speck leaves Baker Tilly for role at Argonaut
Keith Speck has left Baker Tilly Investment Solutions to take a sales role at Argonaut Capital Partners.
Part I: Is peripheral Europe overvalued?
One to Watch: FP Argonaut European Alpha
