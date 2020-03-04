Argentina
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'
Hard currency (HC) and local currency (LC) emerging market debt (EMD) have already delivered 13% and 10.3% this year respectively.
Will Argentine bonds be the new Ukrainian-style success story?
Investors hopeful of bounceback ahead of elections
M&G's Calich cuts exposure to currencies 'at epicentre' of US-China trade war storm
Move to avoid currencies at risk of underperforming
Argentina: Is corporate debt an opportunity?
Select issuers now more attractive
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
The polarisation of bond markets: Austria versus Argentina
Argentinian 100-year bonds down 30% over last week
Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab hit with $1.8bn Argentine bond losses - reports
In the wake of Monday's sell-off
Relying on emerged economies for growth
Headwinds in the most unexpected places
Fever pitch: Why Argentina vs Colombia is more than just a game of two markets
LatAm giants' economies in focus ahead of Copa América
Saudi Arabia and Argentina added to MSCI EM index
Latest MSCI index update
What investors need to know about the deficit dilemma
Economic surplurses also pose risks
Argentina is keeping reform promise (for a change)
Argentina's Macri: first term verdict
Five key themes for emerging markets in 2019
Elections and oil prices among top talking points
TEMIT's Sehgal: US dollar strength remains a risk
In 2018, the world economy entered unfamiliar territory.
CFA UK: Investor sentiment towards EM equities improves despite lingering concerns
Over half of respondents now see EM equities as undervalued
M&G's Calich adds to 'appealing' Chinese corporate bond exposure
US interest rate rises, international trade tensions and local currency volatility have remained key concerns in emerging markets (EM).
Navigating this year's 'perfect storm' for emerging markets
Elections and currency woes
Which factors could prompt a resurgence in EMD inflows?
After very strong returns in 2016 and 2017, emerging market debt (EMD) has underperformed this year amid intensifying concerns around trade protectionism, bear-flattening of the US Treasury yield curve, a strengthening US dollar and idiosyncratic issues...
Ignoring the 'bad apples' of emerging markets
It has been a challenging year for emerging markets (EMs).
How have frontier market changes impacted portfolios?
Increase in 'crossover' economies