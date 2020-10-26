Quilter's Bradshaw: Could emerging markets become a new dividend hero?

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, investors have had to get used to a tough environment when it comes to shareholder payments.

Once a stalwart of the income community, the UK specifically has had more than its fair share of dividend cuts and suspensions.

While some have resumed payments, the crisis has given many businesses an opportunity to reassess their dividend policies.

In addition, as the UK grapples with its response to the virus, and Brexit continues to provide its usual uncertainty, the income environment in this previous haven is not quite so bright.

This all comes among a backdrop of already low interest rates. Any hopes that we move to more normal levels in this regard have been dashed and we are once again in a period of lower rates for longer.

As such, diversification has become increasingly important within an income portfolio, ensuring that not only are the drivers of returns broad, but also the income that is paid cannot come from solely one source.

This is where emerging market equities are playing an increasingly important role within multi-asset portfolios.

No longer all about growth

Traditionally emerging market equities have been considered as growth assets - carrying higher risk but over the long term should generate returns as economies and businesses become more established.

This has often resulted in them being left behind when it comes to the income conversation.

But with investors having to adjust quickly during this crisis, many are now recognising the benefits emerging markets can bring to income portfolios.

As mentioned, the UK has been particularly hard hit by dividend cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with its traditionally elevated payout ratios coming under pressure.

Companies in emerging markets, however, entered the crisis with lower payout ratios which has proved beneficial as earnings come under pressure.

While the FTSE All-Share index still yields around 1.5% more than the MSCI Emerging Market index, there has been more pronounced yield compression in income-focused products, resulting in a much smaller difference between the two markets.

Of course, emerging markets have their own varied challenges as a result of the global pandemic. But while we often combine them under one umbrella, different countries and regions are affected by different forces and each have their own positives and negatives.

Many South American countries, such as Argentina and Brazil, are struggling to suppress the coronavirus and have less scope to support their ailing economies with fiscal stimulus.

In contrast, aggressive lockdowns and stringent trace and test measures employed in Asia means some of these countries are much closer to returning to normality.

This is clear in the figures, where it is Asian countries that have fared much better than other leading nations within the MSCI Emerging Market index.