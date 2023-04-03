Burford Capital shares surge after US court rules against Argentina in YPF case

Burford has not revealed the amount of its own likely payout, but Jefferies analyst Julian Roberts has said he believes it could be close to 40% of any settlement.

On 31 March, a US federal court found Argentina liable for failing to make a tender offer for their shares in Argentine oil company YPF, of which a majority of 51% was renationalised in 2012 after having conducted an IPO.

In a stock exchange notice today (3 April), Burford explained: "The ruling was a complete win against Argentina with respect to liability, with the quantum of what we expect to be substantial damages yet to be determined, and a loss against YPF. However, no additional damages would have been payable had YPF also been found liable."

The Argentinian government may now be required to pay billions of dollars in damages plus interest to two former shareholders of YPF, Peterson and Eton Park, which had been backed by Burford in their fight for compensation after enduring heavy losses.

Following the public release of the ruling, the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in Burford's shares pending further information. The London Stock Exchange AIM also decided to suspend trading, but resumed at market open this morning.

CIO Jonathan Molot added: "We have been pursuing this case since 2015 and it has involved substantial Burford management time along with the dedicated engagement of a team of some of the best lawyers on the planet from multiple law firms and world-class experts - going up against very good lawyers, and winning."