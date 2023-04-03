Burford Capital shares surge after US court rules against Argentina in YPF case

Shares up 30% this morning

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Burford has not revealed the amount of its own likely payout, but Jefferies analyst Julian Roberts has said he believes it could be close to 40% of any settlement.
Image:

Burford has not revealed the amount of its own likely payout, but Jefferies analyst Julian Roberts has said he believes it could be close to 40% of any settlement.

Shares of Burford Capital, the AIM-traded litigation finance provider, surged 30% in early morning trading, following its victory in a long-running legal dispute with the Argentinian government.

On 31 March, a US federal court found Argentina liable for failing to make a tender offer for their shares in Argentine oil company YPF, of which a majority of 51% was renationalised in 2012 after having conducted an IPO. 

In a stock exchange notice today (3 April), Burford explained: "The ruling was a complete win against Argentina with respect to liability, with the quantum of what we expect to be substantial damages yet to be determined, and a loss against YPF. However, no additional damages would have been payable had YPF also been found liable."

The Argentinian government may now be required to pay billions of dollars in damages plus interest to two former shareholders of YPF, Peterson and Eton Park, which had been backed by Burford in their fight for compensation after enduring heavy losses. 

Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

Burford has not revealed the amount of its own likely payout, but Jefferies analyst Julian Roberts has said he believes it could be close to 40% of any settlement.

Following the public release of the ruling, the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in Burford's shares pending further information. The London Stock Exchange AIM also decided to suspend trading, but resumed at market open this morning. 

CIO Jonathan Molot added: "We have been pursuing this case since 2015 and it has involved substantial Burford management time along with the dedicated engagement of a team of some of the best lawyers on the planet from multiple law firms and world-class experts - going up against very good lawyers, and winning."

 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Jupiter head of environmental solutions exits amid closure of two ecology funds

RIT Capital Partners chair and third largest shareholder increase stakes amid backlash

More on Companies

The group's stock fell 25% last month.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

Down 25% in March

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read
Ferdi van Heerden, MGIM CEO
Companies

Momentum acquires $2.8bn Crown Agents IM

$8.3bn combined AUM

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
Link Fund Solutions served as an authorised corporate director to the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund, managed by Neil Woodford (pictured).
Companies

Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

‘No certainty’ about deal's future

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Fund allocators have become disenchanted with UK equities

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO of Skerritts Group

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Swiss prosecutor probes UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Cash offer for Industrials REIT on the horizon

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

31 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot