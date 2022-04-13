Profiting from the new world of emerging and frontier markets

Today, the picture is entirely different. Depending on your criteria, there are over 25 emerging markets (EMs), defined as developing nations wholly engaged with the global economy, to invest in.

Moreover, there is a new breed, termed frontier markets (FMs), that have started to engage with global capital and have joined the investible universe. Although these 22 countries are lower down the scale in terms of economic size, market liquidity and accessibility, they now offer a new stream of diversified returns.

Not only has the number of EM and FM countries increased dramatically in 25 years, but so too has the number of accessible assets; depending on the country, currency, commodities, and locally denominated debt have joined shares and sovereign bonds. This is an important development for potential investors to consider given that EM indices, which focus specifically on either equities or sovereign debt, neither represent the full investible spectrum nor facilitate the ability to take bearish views.

Right now, this is especially relevant as emerging markets have been roiled with the fallout from Russian sanctions. Fixed income and equity indices are exposed to an almost total collapse in value of their Russian and Ukrainian holdings which are either being kicked out of their indices or suspended from trading. This serves as a timely reminder that within EM and FM, active security selection plays an important role in determining returns.

This has been borne out by recent performance. At the index level, according to Bloomberg, this year to 18 March, the dollar-denominated MSCI EM Equities index has fallen 7.5%, while the equivalent EM bond index has lost 9%. This follows a disappointing 2021, when EM equity only posted a flat return and fixed income index fell 1.5%.

However, firms with the ability to trade individual emerging markets or to actively manage diverse portfolios including frontier markets have in many cases posted strong returns, even annualising in double digits.

Capturing returns in EM

Through the 1990s and the first years of the millennium, many EM managers took an ‘old school' approach to EM investment: pick a few markets undergoing political or economic change and take large bets.

Today, this strategy is still relevant given the constantly changing political landscape. Take Zambia: in summer 2021, a new government took power promising reforms and to work with the IMF, leading the currency to rally 22% and sovereign bonds to increase by 30% in the space of a few weeks.

Looking forward over the next two years, there could be similarly large bets placed on anticipated political change in say Argentina or Turkey.

However, relying on episodic, dramatic shifts within a handful of countries can generate a ‘lumpy' return profile, with volatility which is sometimes out of sync with the requirements of current institutional and private investors looking for a smooth, more predictable stream of returns.

In addition, by concentrating on a few of the more visible stories, an investor could be missing out on the diversification benefits offered by the broad EM universe.

In 2021, for example, in dollar terms some of the best performers were the Saudi and Indian equity indices, which rose 30% and 22% respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, Brazilian and Colombian equity indices both fell 16%. Interestingly, in 2022, these Latin American indices have been some the best performers year to date.

However, capturing these trends, which requires an ability to monitor the multitude of EM and FM countries described above, has become increasingly difficult as the size of the investible universe has grown.

Enter the algorithms

In addition to the discretionary approach, there is a ‘new school' of investment management which employs proprietary algorithms designed to exploit small, often shorter-duration opportunities which abound in EM and FMs. This is fertile territory for hedge funds given that returns can arise from both long and short positions, effectively capturing the potential dispersion.

From an investor's viewpoint, distinguishing between emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa; and frontier economies, such as Egypt, Nigeria, Zambia, Kazakhstan and Vietnam, is largely about risk and viability of access.

An algorithmic system may help capture returns and manage risk but establishing a bridge to trade this wider spectrum of EM and FM assets is critical.

In the larger EMs, there has been a deepening and broadening of investment choices. These stretch from commodities priced in Renminbi, to Qatari equity swaps and to locally denominated South American government bonds. These onshore markets usually require an investor to have locally based custodians and bi-lateral trading and clearing relationships.

For the smaller FM markets, access can only be facilitated by investment banks providing synthetic exposure to the underlying assets. Currently, investment banks are offering access to products as diverse as Zambian five-year local bonds, Egyptian 12-month T-Bills or Vietnamese equity swaps. Such access is almost totally closed off to the average investor.

Today, emerging markets are front-page news due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, in the middle and on the back pages, EM and FMs are becoming ever more diverse and still offering uncorrelated positive returns. As ever, capturing these returns is part process, part skill and part access.

Dan Worth is portfolio manager at Broad Reach Investment Management