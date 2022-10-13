The IMF: Once the solution, now part of the problem

Ever since Covid-19 shook the world, the IMF has overtly encouraged sovereign governments to default on their debt, seemingly for humanitarian reasons.

It sympathised with Ecuador's sovereign debt default in 2020, which Ecuador's debt metrics did not justify. Then the IMF and World Bank launched the Debt Service Suspension Initiative in 2020 and the Common Framework in 2021 to enable emerging sovereigns to restructure debt efficiently.

Most recently, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva declared 25% of EM countries debt to be near or in debt distress.

Similarly, the IMF blames exogenous shocks for Ghana's lack of market access and it is eagerly negotiating a financing programme with Ghana's government that has been running double-digit fiscal deficits as percent of GDP for three years in a row, despite the positive terms of trade shock Ghana is enjoying.

Yet, the IMF claims that Ghana is an innocent victim, deserving of a new programme that will likely require Ghana to default on domestic and external debt.

The IMF's encouragement of EM countries to default on debt is based on false premises. Firstly, it incorrectly defines debt sustainability in terms of thresholds of public debt and public sector borrowing requirements to GDP. The truth is that most sovereigns with high levels of debt avoid default, while many sovereigns with low levels of debt do default.

What makes debt sustainable is a complex issue involving fiscal revenue mobilisation, maturity structure, currency composition, and most importantly, the policy flexibility and social resilience to adjust to foreseeable and unforeseeable shocks in ways that sustain creditworthiness and investor confidence.

How else does Japan manage a debt burden of 230% of GDP, while Argentina and Ecuador defaulted on debt of less than 50% of GDP?

Secondly, it sees default on sovereign debt as a tool for correcting fiscal imbalances, instead of focusing on the things that create fiscal imbalances and debt originally: Inefficient and bloated spending and insufficient fiscal revenue mobilisation, itself a reflection of low trust in institutions and low respect for laws.

Thirdly, it sees sovereign defaults on private creditors as being just. Framing the problem as a zero-sum game, the IMF loudly wonders: Why should the IMF lend and "bail-out" private creditors? Instead, we ask: Should the IMF lend and if so, why?

Short-sighted approach

The IMF's short-sighted, zero-sum approach to sovereign debt ignores simple truths about finance, creditworthiness, and economic growth. Firstly, it ignores the fact that debt is a contract. To encourage default is to encourage EM sovereigns to break contracts and attack property rights, which are harmful to domestic and foreign investor confidence and to savings, investment, and growth.

Secondly, it displays a lack of perspective on private creditors of sovereign external bond debt. To ask EM debt managers to write part of their claim off is to ask for a transfer of wealth from their clients - pensioners (teachers, doctors, etc), insurance policy holders, and future generations that sovereign wealth funds aim to protect - to debtors in the most inefficient way. It damages creditworthiness, market access, and financing costs for years to come.

Thirdly, it confuses the fundamentally different roles performed by bilateral and multilateral lenders in the international financial system, as opposed to the role of the EM debt market.

The IMF and other official creditors provide a critical public good - financing in the absence of private financing - in return for another public good: smoothing adjustments to external shocks and inducing changes in public institutions and policies for the long-term good of the country, and by implication, the good of all creditors.

In contrast, the market for EM debt is a capital market that intermediates between savings and investment in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

It has a key role to play in mobilising foreign savings for the benefit of emerging markets, the vast majority of which have strong policy frameworks capable of navigating the global price and growth shocks just as advanced economies do.

Emerging markets and the IMF need to re-read world financial history. The debt assumption by the United States following its war of Independence is a template that needs to be studied carefully in light of the multitude of shocks affecting the world at present.

The real questions for the IMF are when and if a country is deserving of IMF financial support. The IMF seems too eager to support EM countries, regardless of their prospects for fundamental and long-lasting change. Instead, the IMF should support countries that deserve extraordinary financial support from the world's taxpayers that fund the IMF itself.

An IMF-funded macro-stabilisation programme may or may not necessitate a sovereign default, but any debt restructuring exercise to succeed requires the defaulting sovereign to change fundamentally and sustainably.

The IMF should concern itself the most with political, social, and institutional changes needed to achieve long-term economic growth and debt sustainability. Serial IMF program countries and serial defaulters on sovereign debt do not get very far. The IMF's failed programmes in Argentina and Ghana have already taught us these lessons.

Cem Karacadag is head of EM sovereign debt and Ricardo Adrogue is head of global sovereign debt and currencies group at Barings