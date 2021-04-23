Gold refiners 'seemingly ignore' conflict and human rights red flags

Precious metals investors are likely to be exposed to companies not carrying out the “most basic checks” of imported gold, which could be supporting those who mine gold illegally, according to civil society organisation Global Witness.

A variety of companies involved in the transport and handling of gold, including refiners, appear to ignore red flags relating to potential connections with human rights abuses or conflict, with government agencies, customs and police often failing to take "any measures with regards to obvious warning signs despite domestic legal requirements".

Investors 'cannot have confidence' LBMA gold is 'free of human rights abuses'

Many of these refineries are listed on the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery List, which investors and consumer facing companies utilise to ensure the gold they purchase is compliant with best practice.

The Global Witness report, Gold Trade Data: What it reveals and how it could be better used for due diligence purposes, found that existing trade data can be strengthened to support those along the supply chain, but that companies must also make better use of the currently available data.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has already produced a five-step process for firms to utilise in order to avoid contributing to conflict or human rights abuses, but the Global Witness report found that many firms ignored obvious red flags, including one refiner, Elemetal, which sourced more gold from Bolivia than the nation produced that year.

In 2017, Elemetal was also found guilty by a US court for failing to maintain a compliance programme to stop its gold dealers engaging in a $3.6bn money laundering scheme.

A large disparity between produced gold and exported gold is often linked to smuggling and should be regarded by companies as a red flag.

In 2017, 15 countries had large disparity in their data, eight of which are "widely known" to house gold smuggling. Hong Kong topped the table, with 471.4 tonnes of gold exported that year despite not producing any gold.

Customs authorities also fail to appropriately check imported gold, according to UN reports, with the United Arab Emirates highlighted for importing $7.4bn of gold from African nations during 2018, despite these nations only reporting $4.7bn in exports.

A further 23 African countries reported no exports to the UAE but the Emirates detailed more than $6bn of imports from these nations.

Difficulties with existing data

Less than half of countries which provide gold trade data to the UN Comtrade Database, a repository of official international trade statistics, have provided full datasets since 2012, meaning even the most basic data of yearly gold exports are patchy at best.

LBMA calls for 'global effort' to reduce gold's 'illegitimate sector'

This becomes even murkier when special economic zones are considered, with over 3,000 tax free trade zones and free ports around the world in 2013 subject to weaker reporting obligations in order to attract companies.

Colombia, for example, does not record exports from any of its free trade zones, while the EU, which houses more than 80 free trade zones and thousands of free ports, has found these special zones are at a high risk of money laundering.

Of the data that is reported, a vague classification system compounds the issues of gaps, with products containing as little as 2% gold able to be classified as gold.

Most of the globally traded gold is reported under a single classification (HS 7108.12), making it difficult for customs officials to initiate checks, considering a product classified as such can range from 99.99% pure cast gold to copper containing 2% gold impurity.

Argentina stands as an example of the confusion this can create, as despite exporting 530 tonnes of gold in 2018, only 60 tonnes were produced in the country. The disparity in this case was caused by the high silver production of the nation (more than 1,000 tonnes in 2017), but due to silver often containing more than 2% gold, much of the export was classified as gold under HS 7108.12.

Gaps in the data also exist due to the trade in monetary gold being classified as a financial asset rather than a commodity, which means central banks' trade in physical gold is unreported.

Recommendations

Along with making better use of the available data to fulfil their due diligence obligations, Global Witness recommends that parties across the supply chain should be subject to greater transparency.

Gold industry 'continues to drag its feet' on human rights abuses

Among many suggestions, it argues that the World Customs Organisation should propose "meaningful sub-categories" for the HS 7108.12 code, which should be uniformly adopted by member nations and that all free zones and free ports should report import and export data.

It also recommends LBMA should make public reporting on the countries of extraction and the names of gold suppliers in high-risk locations and obligation for refineries on their Good Delivery List.