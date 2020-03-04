Architas

AXA diversified multi-manager

Architas is AXA Group's diversified investment company, based in London. It was formed in 2008 to help investors meet their investment goals through a range of multi-manager solutions. It offers a wide range of funds, from multi-manager funds to guided and open architecture options.

As of 31 March 2018, it has £23.3bn in AUM.

