Former Architas duo depart Liontrust amid multi-asset team shake-up

Liontrust deputy head of multi-asset Sheldon MacDonald and senior investment manager Nathan Sweeney are leaving the firm five months after joining from acquired business Architas.

Liontrust said they are both on gardening leave and will be leaving the firm.

"Liontrust can confirm that Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney will be leaving Liontrust. Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney are currently on gardening leave and are no longer managing any of the multi-asset funds.

"The Liontrust Multi-Asset team is headed by John Husselbee and also comprises James Klempster (deputy head), Paul Kim, Mayank Markanday, Jen Causton and Shayan Ratnasingam, along with a four-strong multi-asset investment support team," the firm said in a statement.

Liontrust completes Architas deal

MacDonald and Sweeney both moved to Liontrust in November last year when the regulator approved Liontrust's £75m purchase of Architas' UK investment business.

MacDonald ran Liontrust's multi-asset active, passive and blended portfolios since moving over from the Architas. He was previously deputy chief investment officer at Architas between 2016 and late last year.

Architas shuffles investment team as Nevins departs

Sweeney had worked at Architas for ten years, having previously worked at Cazenove Capital.

The Liontrust multi-asset team ran assets of £7.4bn at the end of December 2020.

Liontrust has made a raft of acquisitions in recent years, having bought rival Neptune for £40m in 2019 and Alliance Trust Investments at the end of 2016.