Liontrust breaks £30bn AUMA as investors remain positive on sustainable offering

Liontrust Asset Management has broken £30bn in assets under management and advice (AUMA) as market movements, inflows and the Architas acquisition boosts the firm’s assets more than 80% since the start of the financial year.

As of 11 January 2021, Liontrust's AUMA stood at £30.1bn, a figure approaching double that of the £16.1bn it opened the financial year on 1 April 2020 with.

With the completion of the acquisition of Architas Multi-Manager and Architas Advisory Services, the business saw a £5.6bn bump to its AUMA, which, when added to net flows of £792m and market and investment performance of £2.4bn, resulted in a 43% increase in AUMA for the three months to 31 December 2020.

Liontrust eyes changes amid value concerns for fifth of fund range

UK retail remains the bulk of the business, standing at £19.3bn, followed by the newly boosted multi-asset arm at £7.1bn, offshore with £1.6bn and institutional rounds out the business at £1.4bn as of the end of last year.

As the sustainable investment team approaches its 20th anniversary in February, sustainable investment stands as the largest single fund group offering, comprising £9.3bn of the firm's £29.4bn AUMA at 31 December 2020, of which £8.4bn stands in UK retail.

This is followed by £8.3bn in economic advantage, £7.1bn in a multi-asset offering (recently boosted by acquisition), £2.7bn across global equity funds, £1.2 in cashflow solution and global fixed income rounds out the firm's offering with £824m.

The £97m Liontrust Asia Income fund has been excluded from the recent update as it is in the process of being transferred to Somerset Capital Management.

Over the first nine months of this financial year, which began nine days after the first UK lockdown was announced, Liontrust has gathered net inflows of £2.5bn, recorded market and investment performance of £5.3bn and acquired a further £5.5bn of AUMA.

GIB poaches Liontrust's Neil Brown for head of equities

John Ions, chief executive at Liontrust, said: "I am incredibly proud of how the whole company continues to operate successfully, achieving our strategic objectives through the global pandemic.

"With the addition of the Liontrust Multi-Asset funds, we now have a compelling proposition to help advisers meet their client objectives. Liontrust's success has been built on putting our clients at the core of everything we do."

He added that an "increasing number of investors want their investments to make positive contributions to society, the environment and the economy" and the world "needs to and can improve" with investors demanding more of their investee companies.

"Asset managers have an important role to play in the economy supporting businesses through the pandemic and the economic recovery to follow. Working with innovative companies to allocate capital towards a positive outcome will continue to deliver products and services that benefit the economy and society."