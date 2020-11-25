Tatton eyes £150m-plus AUM acquisitions as Liontrust nabs Architas UK business

Tatton Asset Management is to line up new acquisition targets with funds under management (FUM) of at least £150m after it missed out on its "ambitious" bid for Architas' UK multi-manager and advisory businesses, which were eventually sold to Liontrust this summer in a deal worth up to £75m.

The firm has recently taken out a banking facility worth up to £30m to help enable its inorganic growth goals, which began in October 2019 with the £2.7m acquisition of Tenet Group subsidiary Sinfonia Asset Management.

It comes off the back of a successful six months for Tatton's organic growth, with total FUM ballooning from £6.6bn in March to £8.1bn by mid-November, and operating profits up 21.9% in the six months to 30 September compared to the same time last year, the firm's half-year results show.

The results showed that Tatton had pursued a potential acquisition of a business which "would have been both material and complementary to Tatton's portfolio of products", but was unsuccessful in its bid and cost the firm £219,000 in fees.

Speaking to Investment Week, CEO Paul Hogarth revealed this to be £6.5bn FUM Architas UK, Tatton's bid for which he described as "ambitious".

He said: "We were attracted to [Architas UK] because of the range and size of the assets. It would obviously have been a transformational deal for us, and Liontrust should be delighted with their purchase."

Hogarth added that going forward Tatton's acquisition targets could be of a similar size to Architas, and the firm would be looking to build AUM via the purchase of a DFM or a provider of an OEIC range.

However, he said Tatton is looking at firms with "smaller amounts" of FUM, where bidding "may not be as competitive", and is looking at opportunities with assets of "£150m upwards".

Elsewhere, Hogarth explained Tatton's "key priorities" for inorganic growth would be through strategic joint ventures and arrangements with other distribution partners" as the firm looks to build upon its market share of advisor platforms.

Adviser platform FUM has risen substantially in recent years, growing from £449.8bn in 2017 to £540.8bn this year, according to Platforum research, with Tatton currently holding a 14.3% share.

"This still just represents 10% of the total availability of assets," Hogarth said.

"It shows how far this market has gone, but also how far it is going to go - some people are talking about £1trn of assets within five years.

"If we hold on to our market share, which we have done throughout the last four years, we know we could we could double our assets to £15trn-$16trn."