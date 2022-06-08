Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Adrian Lowcock for new communications role

Lowcock's new role will see him working with the firm's investment strategy team to keep financial planners informed of the firm's central investment propositions, as well as supporting the delivery of investment communication to clients.

Lowcock most recently worked at Willis Owen as head of personal investing, a role he held for almost three years and left last year. Prior to that, he held positions including investment director at Architas, head of investing at AXA Wealth and senior research analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. He also spent nine years working at Bestinvest, which is now part of Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Ben Seager-Scott, head of multi asset funds at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "I am delighted to welcome Adrian to Tilney Smith & Williamson. As we re-brand to Evelyn Partners, Adrian will help ensure we continue to provide high quality communications to financial planners to help them navigate their clients through these turbulent times.

"Adrian brings extensive experience gained at a number of financial services firms and I am confident he will be a great asset to the business."