Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Adrian Lowcock for new communications role

Formerly at Willis Owen

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Adrian Lowcock
Image:

Adrian Lowcock

Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Adrian Lowcock to the newly created role of investment communications director, ahead of the firm's rebrand to Evelyn Partners, due this summer.

Lowcock's new role will see him working with the firm's investment strategy team to keep financial planners informed of the firm's central investment propositions, as well as supporting the delivery of investment communication to clients. 

Lowcock most recently worked at Willis Owen as head of personal investing, a role he held for almost three years and left last year. Prior to that, he held positions including investment director at Architas, head of investing at AXA Wealth and senior research analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. He also spent nine years working at Bestinvest, which is now part of Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Tillit hires head of fund selection from The Share Centre

Ben Seager-Scott, head of multi asset funds at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "I am delighted to welcome Adrian to Tilney Smith & Williamson. As we re-brand to Evelyn Partners, Adrian will help ensure we continue to provide high quality communications to financial planners to help them navigate their clients through these turbulent times.

"Adrian brings extensive experience gained at a number of financial services firms and I am confident he will be a great asset to the business."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

T. Rowe Price expands OEIC range with US All-Cap Opportunities Equity fund

UK M&A falls as Russia-Ukraine depresses sentiment

More on Business roles

Garvey will be responsible for managing Federated Hermes' range of public market fixed income products.
People moves

Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

Reports to Fraser Lundie

Melanie Boulton
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
New lead manager of the trust Dan Nickols
Investment Trusts

Simon Knott to retire as Rights and Issues passes to Jupiter's Dan Nickols

Steps back after 39 years

Valeria Martinez
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Admans joins the firm from The Share Centre, where he served for nearly 16 years.
People moves

Tillit hires head of fund selection from The Share Centre

Sheridan Admans

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 06 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
03

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

08 June 2022 • 1 min read
09 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot