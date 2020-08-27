The 15 biggest asset management news stories over the summer

29 June: ASI's Bambos Hambi named Quilter Investors CEO as Simpson retires





Head of multi-manager strategies at Aberdeen Standard Investments Bambos Hambi (pictured) was appointed as CEO of Quilter Investors ahead of the retirement of Paul Simpson.





Hambi, who took on full leadership of ASI's multi-manager offering in September following the departure of co-head James Millard, brings more than 30 years of experience in fund selection to the role.



