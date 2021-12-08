Industry reacts with mixed feelings over Liontrust-Majedie acquisition

Over the last couple of years, Liontrust has been successful at amalgamating purchases into its fabric, with Neptune and Architas being examples of particular note.

The Majedie deal is set to add a further £5.8bn to its collection of assets and allow for greater access to institutional markets, according to analysts at Peel Hunt.

"Majedie Asset Management is not transformational on a group basis, but it would enable Liontrust Asset Management to bulk up in institutional asset management," said Peel Hunt's Robert Sage and Stuart Duncan in a recent report.

"As a result, it would acquire capabilities (customer relationship management, servicing, etc) that have the potential to transform its own institutional business which should rise from 4% to 13% of its AUM as a result of the deal."

Split views over unexpected deal

The deal announcement has certain split commentator views. Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing, said: "Some acquisitions make sense, others don't. The Architas acquisition, for example, made sense as there was very little crossover with existing Liontrust funds. This one seems less obvious as there is a wide range of UK funds at Liontrust already and this is probably Majedie's strength."

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, disagrees, and points to Liontrust's tactical track record to evidence institutional plans. "Liontrust is going from strength to strength and each of their acquisitions have had tactical reasons - they are not just buying assets under management," he said.

"They bought Architas, for example, which added gave them a real footprint in the IFA market. This acquisition opens doors to the institutional world where Majedie is strong. we have seen a lot of consolidation in recent years and some is purely down to achieving economies of scale. Liontrust's acquisitions actually make sense."

Consolidation at full speed

As consolidation continues to accelerate across the asset management industry, investors increasingly hold with different management houses than they started out with, prompting questions over action on the underlying funds.

"M&A in the asset manager space both in the UK and globally is a constant feature of the sector," said Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot.

"Only time will tell what the acquisition means exactly for the underlying funds. But Liontrust already have a very well-known UK franchise run by Julian Fosh and Anthony Cross, and with UK equities there is an obvious overlap. What this might mean for the Majedie UK franchise will no doubt be resolved in due course," he added.