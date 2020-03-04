Apollo
Apollo merges with financial planner as firm appoints new chairman
Creates a firm with £450m AUM
Apollo acquires Frontier's offshore funds
Apollo Multi Asset Management has taken over the offshore multi-asset business of Frontier Investment Management.
Apollo's Hughes exits for AJ Bell to head up fund selection
Spent three years at Apollo
Update: Hasley relaunches under 8AM Global brand as McGrath joins firm
Hasley Investment Management has relaunched under the name 8AM Global, with a restructured fund range, as former Miton manager Tom McGrath becomes a partner in the business.
Ex-Apollo partner McGrath takes CIO role at Caplain Capital
Former Apollo partner Tom McGrath has joined Caplain Capital to take the role of chief investment officer.
McGrath makes industry comeback with Phoenix Sky consultancy
Former Apollo Multi Asset Management partner Tom McGrath has returned to the industry with a new venture aimed at raising assets for small fund groups.
Hughes puts stamp on Apollo funds with call on European growth
Ryan Hughes is planning to increase exposure to Europe in the Apollo multi-asset portfolios in one of his first asset allocation moves since joining the firm.
Hargreaves Lansdown's legal challenge to HMRC's move to tax platform rebates was the story of most interest to Investment Week's readers this week.
Former Skandia manager Hughes joins Apollo
Former Skandia senior portfolio manager Ryan Hughes is to join Apollo Multi Asset Management, Investment Week can reveal.
Apollo co-founder McGrath to exit this month
Apollo Multi Asset Management founding partner Tom McGrath is set to exit the firm at the end of this month.
WAY Group acquires IFDS' £3.7bn ACD business
WAY Group has acquired International Financial Data Services (IFDS)' ACD business in a deal which has made it the second largest player in the space.
Apollo's six asset allocation tips for 2013
Apollo Multi Asset Management co-founder Steve Brann discusses the impact of the US deal to avert the fiscal cliff, and outlines his six key asset allocation decisions for 2013.
The unintended consequences of QE3?
Apollo Multi Asset's Tom McGrath considers the possible unintended consequences of Fed chief Ben Bernanke unleashing a third round of quantitative easing at the upcoming meeting.
Apollo's McGrath scales back positions in EM plays
Apollo Multi-Asset co-founder Tom McGrath has been cutting risk assets from his portfolios in expectation of more pain to come in the stricken eurozone.
