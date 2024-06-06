HarbourVest Global Private Equity secures extended credit line to support distribution pool

Size increase from $800m to $1.2bn

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE) has secured a new and extended revolving credit facility from funds managed by Ares Management and Apollo.

In a stock exchange notice today (6 June), the FTSE 250 investment trust said the credit line will increase from $800m to $1.2bn, offering more working capital headroom and enhancing flexibility in capital allocation decisions. The move restores the credit facility to a size equivalent to approximately 30% of NAV, which the board said is comparable to 2015-2019 levels. According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, HVPE's NAV sits at around £3.1bn, or $3.9bn. HarbourVest Global Private Equity establishes distribution pool to manage future buybacks HVPE said the fac...

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
