Largest alternative managers join Allfunds initiative to broaden access to private markets funds

The initiative allows participating private markets fund managers, which also include Franklin Templeton and Morgan Stanley AM, to tap into the Allfunds' distribution network.

This programme, Allfunds, the Madrid-based B2B WealthTech platform, allows participating private markets fund managers, which also include Franklin Templeton and Morgan Stanley AM, to tap into its distribution network of private banks and wealth managers across Europe, Asia and South America.

All of Blackstone's semi-liquid structures will be available immediately on launch, including Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust (BREIT), Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED), Blackstone European Property Income Fund (BEPIF) and Blackstone European Private Credit Fund (ECRED), the alternatives giant said.

Inside Blackstone's multi-million dollar mission to democratise private markets

Rashmi Madan, head of Blackstone EMEA Private Wealth Solutions, said that working with "innovative" platforms like Allfunds is "core" to Blackstone's strategy to make private market investing more accessible to individual investors.

Veronique Fournier, managing director and head of EMEA global wealth at Apollo, described APP as a "pioneering" programme that supports "seamless" access and education as the firm continues to develop semi-liquid products designed for global wealth investors.

The launch of the programme follows the launch of Allfunds Alternative Solutions (AAS) earlier this year, a specialised team and department that focuses on developing technology that will streamline the operational aspects of private asset investments.

This initiative, which aims to make access to alternative funds as simple as that of conventional funds, builds on increasing demand from distributors globally, particularly from the wealth management segment, to invest in private assets.

Hamilton Lane: Semi-liquid private markets funds lower access barriers for retail investors

Borja Largo, head of AAS, said: "Allfunds has a deep commitment to quality and client care and the Private Partners programme is a natural evolution of that purpose.

"Allfunds' initiatives, whether building a totally new department or an innovative partnership programme, are just the natural evolution of Allfunds' ability to navigate disrupted and fragmented markets, with the goal of providing easy access to alternative products that have historically never been available to distributors."