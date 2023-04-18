Private equity firm makes preliminary buyout bid for THG amid PE deal resurgence

In THG's full year 2022 preliminary results, it reported an operating loss of £495.6m for the year.

Mergers and acquisitions moves were in full swing on the London Stock Exchange yesterday (17 April), as publicly listed companies worth a total of £4bn were subject to takeover bids, The Times reported, amid an improving outlook for the UK economy.

Private equity house Apollo was behind at least two of the proposals including THG, where it must announce a firm intention to make a takeover offer by 15 May or walk away, THG said.

The board said there was "no certainty" that a firm offer would be made, and it would make a further announcement when appropriate.

THG owns beauty and nutrition e-commerce sites, as well as an online platform serving third-party brands.

It was valued at more than £10bn in early 2021, but its shares lost more than 90% of their value after it issued a string of profit warnings in the last 12 months.

Last year it dismissed "numerous" takeover approaches as "unacceptable", stating they undervalued the company.

News of the takeover bid last night sent its shares up 40%, according to MarketWatch data.

THG published its full year 2022 preliminary results this morning (18 April), where it reported an operating loss of £495.6m for the year, up on 2021 losses of £137.5m.

Gross profit margins were down to 41.3% from 44.7%, which THG said primarily reflects the strategy to partially shield consumers from adverse macroeconomic conditions and a period of unusually high raw material costs.

"This investment drove customer retention, over 16 million active beauty and nutrition customers, underpinning future growth," it added.

Group revenues increased 2.7% last year to £2.23bn, up from £2.17bn in 2021, culminating in two-year total sales growth of 38.8%.

Certain loss-making categories and territories, primarily within THG OnDemand, were placed under strategic review and the decision of the board is to exit the majority of these categories during 2023.

Matthew Moulding, CEO of THG, said: "The challenging macro and inflationary environment required decisive action across the business with around £100m of efficiency savings delivered.

"A much-improved outlook on many key cost inputs gives us confidence in an improved financial performance as the year progresses."