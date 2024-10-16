Apollo unveils secondaries strategy for global wealth investors

Apollo has launched an evergreen private equity secondaries fund both in the US and Europe targeting global wealth investors.
The Apollo S3 Private Markets (ASPM US) and S3 Private Markets Lux (ASPM Lux) funds were designed to provide investors access to diversified portfolios of multi-asset secondaries investments across private markets. The US fund will be available as a perpetual 1940 Act tender offer fund, while its Luxembourg counterpart will be run as a SICAV, with the latter accessible in multiple currencies across EMEA, Asia and Latin America. Investors urged to step up scrutiny of 'value trap' secondaries in semi-liquid funds Apollo partner and chief client and product development officer Stephan...
