Apollo unveils secondaries strategy for global wealth investors

In the US and Luxembourg

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Apollo has launched an evergreen private equity secondaries fund both in the US and Europe targeting global wealth investors.

The Apollo S3 Private Markets (ASPM US) and S3 Private Markets Lux (ASPM Lux) funds were designed to provide investors access to diversified portfolios of multi-asset secondaries investments across private markets. The US fund will be available as a perpetual 1940 Act tender offer fund, while its Luxembourg counterpart will be run as a SICAV, with the latter accessible in multiple currencies across EMEA, Asia and Latin America. Investors urged to step up scrutiny of 'value trap' secondaries in semi-liquid funds Apollo partner and chief client and product development officer Stephan...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Confidence in second BoE rate cut soars as inflation falls below 2% for first time since 2021

Mirabaud AM head of equities Anu Narula to exit firm after 11 years

More on Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund
Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown unveils active Global Equity Income fund

Partnered with Aegon, Baillie Gifford and JP Morgan

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market
Funds

Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market

Sits on Evergreen platform

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 October 2024 • 1 min read
Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds
Funds

Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds

AUM on both funds has dropped sharply

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot