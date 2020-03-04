Amundi
Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus
As the coronavirus spread peaks, persistence and penetration are at this point uncertain.
Amundi's CPR AM launches social impact global equity fund
Targets 'socially aware companies'
Jupiter AM adds to fossil fuel transition pressure on Barclays
Will vote on shareholder resolution at 7 May AGM
Amundi to acquire Banco Sabadell asset management arm for €430m
Ten-year distribution partnership
Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019
Europe takes record-breaking €104bn share
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
JPMAM hires from Amundi for fixed income strategies role
Myles Bradshaw will report into Iain Stealey
ESG in ETFs: The four EM funds that fit the bill
In collaboration with TrackInsight
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2019
Passives and boutiques recognised
Amundi appoints Monica Defend global head of research
Philippe Ithurbide getting promotion
CPR AM launches thematic Future Cities fund
Dedicated to sustainable urbanisation theme
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'
Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels
Amundi unveils multi-asset sustainable fund
Launch to meet demand for ESG investing
The winners and losers from the escalating US-China trade war
Which asset classes will benefit?
Shareholders lose faith in Natixis after H2O scandal
Data from Procensus poll
After the election noise: The long-term outlook for Europe
Brexit and US-China tensions still to deal with
Amundi appoints head of credit research for fixed income
Poached from HSBC GAM
ISS urges revolt over Amundi executive pay - Reports
Criticises transparency
Amundi fund merger sees range reduce from 150 to 90 amid Pioneer integraton
Affects €90bn of assets
Gross, Scrimgeour and Peak: The biggest people moves in Q1
Key hires and departures so far this year
Amundi unveils nine-strong ETF range with Solactive
Pure-beta offerings
One-quarter of investable funds in Europe 'irresponsible' subscale funds
Research from Morningstar
Amundi subsidiary teams up with NGO for climate fund launch
The CPR Invest – Climate Action fund