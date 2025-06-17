Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues

Inflows into European equities and fixed income ETFs accelerated from April to May as investors pivoted away from US strategies and sought gains elsewhere.
European-domiciled UCITS ETFs recorded €27bn of inflows in May 2025, with €18.7bn funnelled into equities and €8.3bn allocated to fixed income, according to an analysis by Amundi. This allocation to equities marked a €4bn increase from the month prior and contributed to the €120.8bn total that was added to global ETFs last month. The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend? On the fixed income front, the €8.3bn added in May marked a fourfold increase from April's total, with government debt remaining the preferred strategy as it gained €3.9bn compared to €2.4bn of investment ...
