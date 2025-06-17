Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues

European-domiciled UCITS ETFs recorded €27bn of inflows in May 2025, with €18.7bn funnelled into equities and €8.3bn allocated to fixed income, according to an analysis by Amundi. This allocation to equities marked a €4bn increase from the month prior and contributed to the €120.8bn total that was added to global ETFs last month. The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend? On the fixed income front, the €8.3bn added in May marked a fourfold increase from April's total, with government debt remaining the preferred strategy as it gained €3.9bn compared to €2.4bn of investment ...