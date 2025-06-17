Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues

US outflows stemmed

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Inflows into European equities and fixed income ETFs accelerated from April to May as investors pivoted away from US strategies and sought gains elsewhere.

European-domiciled UCITS ETFs recorded €27bn of inflows in May 2025, with €18.7bn funnelled into equities and €8.3bn allocated to fixed income, according to an analysis by Amundi. This allocation to equities marked a €4bn increase from the month prior and contributed to the €120.8bn total that was added to global ETFs last month.  The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend? On the fixed income front, the €8.3bn added in May marked a fourfold increase from April's total, with government debt remaining the preferred strategy as it gained €3.9bn compared to €2.4bn of investment ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

FCA ruling against former Metro Bank CEO and CFO upheld by upper courts

Fidelity poaches AXA IM's Marion Le Morhedec for global CIO fixed income role

More on ETFs

The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend?
ETFs

The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend?

Eight experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 13 June 2025 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: Passives will end stock market engagement if we let them
ETFs

Friday Briefing: Passives will end stock market engagement if we let them

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 June 2025 • 6 min read
Trump Media files for bitcoin ETF registration with SEC
ETFs

Trump Media files for bitcoin ETF registration with SEC

Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot