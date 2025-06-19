'When things go bad, all things go bad': The risks behind the private credit boom

Private credit providers have increasingly gained a sizeable market share of corporate lending over recent years, sparking concerns about its durability and whether it has been adequately stress tested by volatility and macroeconomic headwinds.
The asset class sprung to prominence over the past decade after lending through traditional bank channels was constrained by regulation following the 2008 global financial crisis, allowing private credit providers to become an established go-to source of corporate loans to middle-market firms. Coupled with this, increased investor appetite for private markets, both on the equity and credit side, has seen capital flood towards the asset class, with top talent also flocking to major private credit providers such as Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management and Ares ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes