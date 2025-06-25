European demand for private markets on the rise

Private debt demand spiked as investors planning to boost allocation in this segment rose from 19% to 47% in the last year, Neuberger Berman found. Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues For pan-European selectors, portfolio diversification and high return potential were the most common reasons for investing in these assets, with 74% and 60% of respondents citing them respectively. This was followed by long-term focus (45%), capital growth (33%) and low volatility (33%) stated as potential benefits. Private equity was the most popular private mar...