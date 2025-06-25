European demand for private markets on the rise

Demand for private market assets, particularly private equity, has been on the rise in Europe since 2024, according to Neuberger Berman's latest European Fund Selector study.
Private debt demand spiked as investors planning to boost allocation in this segment rose from 19% to 47% in the last year, Neuberger Berman found. Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues For pan-European selectors, portfolio diversification and high return potential were the most common reasons for investing in these assets, with 74% and 60% of respondents citing them respectively. This was followed by long-term focus (45%), capital growth (33%) and low volatility (33%) stated as potential benefits. Private equity was the most popular private mar...
