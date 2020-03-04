Alpha
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
Nine in 10 advisers see alternatives as key aspect of client asset allocation
Alternatives 'more common' in investor portfolios
Active managers have 'window of opportunity' to outperform passives
According to new study
Liontrust's Milburn: 'Bond prices are absolutely crazy'
Fixed income manager takes a more cautious approach
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
2019: The year of the boutique?
The current industry debate seems to finally be moving on from focusing on active versus passive with investors turning their attention to what is truly active investing and where to find it?
The best opportunity sets in US equities
Where to find good value across the pond
Patience at a premium in volatile investment environment
Pressure on institutional investors driving industry short-termism
BlackRock launches 'quantitative active' fund range
Advantage Series range
Revealed: Odey and Schroders' income duo lose FE Alpha Manager status in latest rebalance
Small-cap managers top charts for second year in a row
Arms race for alpha and cryptocurrency launches: The top hedge fund industry trends for 2018
Large rotation of assets
Mirabaud AM to convert UK income fund into High Alpha vehicle
Managed by Kneale and Hewlett
Active managers' outperformance set to continue as stock correlations decline
AB Bernstein report
Man GLG recruits head of machine learning
Ferreira re-joining
Update: BlackRock restructure to see number of manager displacements
Impacts UK investors
Managers To Watch: S.W. Mitchell's Cullen on exploiting behavioural biases to find opportunities
When he was looking to join the investment management industry, Brian Cullen was keen to avoid being "pigeon-holed" at the very beginning of his career, as he was attracted to the opportunity to pick stocks across a wide variety of sectors.
Jupiter's Nick Ring: We always talk of alpha generated after fees, but we are very passionate about value for money
Product development plans for 2017
MFS expands fixed income range with global bond fund
Managed by Hawkins and Spector
Henderson's UK Alpha co-manager Ross moves to pan-European fund
Previously co-manager on UK Alpha fund
How concerned should investors be about conduct risk in the search for alpha?
Guy Wilkes, financial services regulatory and enforcement partner at global law firm Mayer Brown, explores the notion of conduct risk and if concentrated funds face different challenges from those of more diverse funds.
Franklin Templeton launches absolute return bond fund
Available to UK investors in April
Investec's Brazier adds first ever overseas holding to UK Alpha fund
Added New York-listed Visa
Stewart, Frost and Kirrage among managers losing FE Alpha Manager ratings
189 Alpha ratings awarded for 2016