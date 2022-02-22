Emerging markets: The style behind the alpha

All our fund managers outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark in 2021.

The reason this usually happens is if you have built a portfolio of strategies with similar investment styles that have all benefitted from a tailwind to that investment style in the year.

Given we are focused on building diversified portfolios of strategies with complementary investment styles we were confident this had not happened.

So we did a bit of digging and had a look at how the entire active emerging market fund manager universe performed last year.

It looks like there has been a strong tailwind to active management in emerging markets, and it turns out that 67% (244/364) of active emerging market strategies outperformed the MSCI EM benchmark in 2021.

Having noise in short-term performance should not surprise us.

We know that a lot of reported excess returns (alpha) by equity managers can usually be explained by the performance of their underlying investment style rather than true skill.

One way to get a feel for this is by looking at the performance of the different investment styles and how a simple proxy for them has performed.

The chart shows the performance of the following MSCI style factor indices for 2021: value, quality, momentum and small cap.

The three major investment styles - momentum, quality and value - all delivered healthy excess returns in 2021.

The real winner was small cap, which outperformed the benchmark by 21%.

Most active strategies (ours included) tend to have an overweight to smaller-sized companies, which has resulted in an unusually large percentage of active strategies outperforming last year.

This is why we think that many manager research processes are flawed - they typically include a performance filter, which is typically defined by annualised alpha, information ratio etc.

This type of filter leads to a recent performance bias because managers that have performed well recently will have high annualised alphas and information ratios.

The danger is that these managers are likely to have a pronounced style tilt that has been in favour, or they have simply been lucky.

In 2021 it would have pointed you to small-cap managers. While past performance can help us identify a manager's characteristics, it should not be used as a reason to choose a manager.

We are aiming to identify the future drivers of performance, not what has happened in the past.

Our process is focused on identifying a tangible, repeatable competitive advantage over and above a style comparator - where a manager can add more value than could be done using a simple proxy for his or her style.

This competitive advantage must be protected by capacity discipline, business, and team stability to allow future alpha generation.

While we are happy to see our managers outperform over short time periods, we spend more of our time focusing on the competitive advantages and whether they are strengthening or eroding over time.

This should give us a more sustainable alpha stream.

Oliver Wayne is senior vice president at Redington