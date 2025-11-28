David Stevenson: Nothing matters more for investment trusts than results

More to the story than discounts

clock • 4 min read

The case for the pessimists when it comes to investment trusts has not really diminished over the last few months.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment Trusts

Saba reopens campaign to replace Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide board
Investment Trusts

Saba reopens campaign to replace Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide board

Requisition letter to come soon

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 November 2025 • 4 min read
Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'

Admiration for the governance of some UK trusts

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 November 2025 • 8 min read
HICL shareholders urge chair to 'abandon' TRIG merger
Investment Trusts

HICL shareholders urge chair to 'abandon' TRIG merger

CG AM, Achilles, Hawksmoor IM and others

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 24 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot