What goes down will go back up: A clear, well-informed, forensic approach to rescue fixed income markets is crucial

"Don't bring me problems, bring me solutions", is a progressive well-meant saying, but in fixed income, it can be a complex problem-solving approach, fraught with risks and avoidable distractions.

It is therefore important to take a step back and clearly understand the issues facing investors to then achieve the optimal solution.

1. Identify the challenges

With a multi-decade bull run in bond markets, culminating in very positive gains last year following the swift, eye-catching repair in credit markets after the Covid-induced market crash last March, conventional wisdom says, "what goes up, must come down".

There is usually an element of truth in that point of view, so it warrants a closer look. Indeed, there are three distinct watchpoints in fixed income markets right now:

1) The prevailing rising rate environment from a very low yielding starting base, stoked by rising inflation fears;

2) Risks to credit markets given how far they've run; and

3) Fears that central banks' response to Covid, while admirable at first, may eventually fail.

2. Measure them

Rising rates: It does not take a talented technical analyst to point to concerns that yields are low, have broken out from the very low 'resistance' level and potentially face the risk of rising even more sharply.

This sentiment is shared by many investors, which helps explain the speed of the recent bond sell-off, where intuitive fear has been coupled with historically rich valuations.

We have been here before with the Taper Tantrum in 2013, when collective reactionary panic triggered a spike in US Treasury yields, after investors learned that the Fed was slowly putting the brakes on its QE programme.

Now it appears that investors have learned that inflation risk is a credible threat. It is a similar end threat to bonds, with just a different build-up in play.

Credit concerns: This is a similar story, with concern being the ultimate takeaway. "This time it is different" and "all will be okay" is typically a dangerous assumption to make, as the starting point in credit spreads typically is a strong indicator of subsequent performance, with current rich valuations a watchpoint.

Central banks and Covid: Taking a cue from successful sports people and teams, I have learned that the best response to winning, is to win again. This too applies to central banks and Covid, where the short-term risk is too much optimism by the market along with arguably too much support upfront by the central banks, which may have 'over done' it.

While some investors could easily panic and take quick profit, it is essential that central banks stay the course and successfully help manage the macro economy which can also support financial markets such as fixed income assets.

This would require discipline in maintaining low interest rates, which will be essential given the debt loads by governments, companies and individuals.

It will also help avoid a repeat of the Taper Tantrum through excessive unwinding of monetary support, all while keeping inflation under control too.

3. Manage them

With these risks identified, possible paths forward could range from consuming the plethora of solutions available from exotic hedges and complex tactical positioning, to just hoping that "all will be okay". Instead, I would advocate engaging with the issues and applying a more forensic, three-step forward approach towards achieving an optimal portfolio management approach.