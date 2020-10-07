Deep Dive into absolute return: Time to step outside traditional asset classes?

Interest rates took a dive as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its grip on the world this spring. How has this affected the absolute return space - and will it bounce back?

Polina Kurdyavko is head of emerging market debt at BlueBay Asset Management

With the global economy slowly transitioning from a period of sharp Covid-19 related slowdown to gradual growth, we have seen emerging market debt (EMD) experience a rise in interest from investors attracted to the potential for higher yields and the portfolio diversification benefits that the asset class offers.

However, due to the periodic volatility inherent to EMD, there has also been significant dispersion in the investor experience, depending on several factors, including which of the four sub-asset classes investors have exposure to, and the timing of capital deployment into the asset class. Over the past ten years, EMD has performed positively in six of those years, while posting negative returns for the other four.

In response, there has been a proliferation of new unconstrained, total return and absolute return strategies in the EMD universe - each one with its own philosophy and unique portfolio construction approach, but all promising a smoother return experience. The presumed superiority of such strategies over traditional approaches has, however, been subject to much debate.

This debate has taken a more urgent turn over the past two-to-three years for two principal reasons. Firstly, an increase in market volatility prompted investors to reflect on how best to access the opportunity set. Secondly, many of the unconstrained strategies have delivered mixed return profiles, highlighting that it takes several market cycles to test and determine the true merits of such an approach. Long-termism is key.

Many benchmarked strategies are made from the similar, often indistinguishable cast and tend to provide homogeneous investor experiences, with mixed

track records across multiple economic cycles.

In contrast, the world of unconstrained EMD strategies, which have generally been more successful, require close scrutiny as each is unique in its approach.

It is our belief that success in EMD unconstrained investing depends on three factors: concentrated position sizing adjusted for asset volatility; the use of derivative instruments as tools for hedging; and overall nimble and dynamic portfolio construction.

Taking each of these elements into consideration, where do we believe the opportunities currently lie?

In Indonesia, an amendment to its central bank law was proposed that would create a monetary board, allowing government officials to directly impact monetary policy. Given Indonesia's recent foray into debt monetisation, in our view investors would do well to keep a close eye on whether there are any further impediments to the independence of the central bank.

Russian assets remain under pressure, after it was revealed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny was poisoned, raising the threat of sanctions. This comes at a time when US-Russia relations are likely to be volatile, given the impending US election.

Looking to Latin America, Argentina announced a successful debt restructuring, with almost all bond series tendered and the new bonds beginning to trade with strong yields of around 11%. Interestingly, given the low initial coupons on bonds, cash prices for the new instruments are in the mid-40 to mid-50 range.

Looking to the medium term, what should investors do well to be cognisant of?

Economic data continues to improve as economies bounce back from their coronavirus-induced slumps, and as the impact of highly expansionary monetary and fiscal policies takes hold. In our view, this now leaves markets at an interesting crossroads, where there is less impetus for governments to take further action on the fiscal side, but where we are yet to have a virus vaccine, in addition to infection numbers picking up across many parts of the globe as mobility restrictions are lifted.

Monetary policy will likely continue to do much of the heavy lifting, as central banks tolerate higher inflation to promote a more solid rebound in employment and growth. In particular, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has signalled its intentions with an average inflation targeting regime. In our opinion, this should help to anchor real rates, even while nominal rates curves steepen on anticipated future inflation rises, which in turn should be a medium-term support for risk markets.

For emerging markets (EMs), the global set-up should be reasonably constructive, not least because the Fed stance is feeding a weaker US dollar narrative.

Of course, this only works in a healthy risk environment, so there has been a short-term wobble, as US equity weakness has caused a ‘flight to safety' trade, which has actually seen the US dollar strengthen and led to weakness in EM local markets. Credit has so far been more resilient, although high yield has seen some selling pressure.

The main point is that EM local markets and credit markets more generally have experienced nowhere near the euphoria of US equities in August. Therefore, while they may trade with the same directionality as equities in September, in our opinion any moves are likely to be much more muted and we see conditions as supportive for performance in EM fixed income in the medium term.

Position sizing discipline is a key issue here, especially in the context of an asset class with a highly disparate profile of volatilities. No less important is systematic capacity management, as well as a focus on well-rounded security analysis (including fundamentals, valuations and technical factors). A lack of focus on the latter can often lead to less successful strategies.