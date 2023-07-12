SIF 2023: Collaborative versus individual engagement can lead to greater impact

AllianzGI’s Alex Bibani

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Alex Bibani (pictured) speaks to delegates at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Festival.
Image:

Alex Bibani (pictured) speaks to delegates at the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Festival.

Collaborative shareholder engagement can have a greater impact on society and the environment over individual engagement, but this approach also presents a range of challenges, said Alex Bibani, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival last month, Bibani said that the next frontier for shareholder engagement should be more like-minded investors coming together as a group to engage in dialogue with companies on ESG issues.

According to the Principles for Responsible Investment, investors can more efficiently communicate their concerns to corporate management by speaking with a unified voice. It can also result in a more informed and constructive dialogue. 

Organisations such as The Investor Forum, Climate Action 100+, the 30% Club and Institutional Investors Group for Climate Change are some examples of investor alliances created to collectively engage with companies on key issues. 

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

While collaborative engagement can increase the weight of investors' demands on ESG issues in the eyes of corporate management, different levels of knowledge and pragmatism among members can sometimes prove to be difficult, Bibani noted. 

"There are NGO-focused investors who want to engage, regardless of what the economic consequences might be. I sit more on the pragmatic side; I am not going to ask a company to shut down all of its operations tomorrow because that does not open the door to a collegial conversation with the company," he said. 

"There are varying degrees of knowledge and desire to make a company change. That can be a little bit difficult, because I might be in the middle, there might be someone on the left, there might be someone on the right."

In some cases, investors have to reach a compromise when deciding what can be realistically achieved and what the best outcome for shareholders is, the portfolio manager added.

"Sometimes you have to say, ‘this is the best that we can do'. We would like to push for more and we could not because the other investors were happy with what the company had offered," he said. 

"So we say ‘we will do this with you', as this is the engagement that we signed up for. We will then continue to push on our own after this is finished and continue to keep nudging the company in the same direction. You just have to be a little bit patient."

SIF 2023: Asset managers 'more worried than ever' about greenwashing

On shareholder engagement more broadly, Bibani said that as the availability of harmonised data and ESG reporting improves, investors are able to track progress and hold companies to account over a multi-year holding period, which helps when having conversations with management. 

Bibani also told delegates that investors need an engagement strategy that is "fit for the changing landscape".   

"The risk-based engagements are still relevant - they have not gone away, but they have been complemented by thematic, collaborative and combined asset class engagements," he said. 

"Thematic engagements are simply theme-based engagements - we engage on topics such as decarbonisation, clean water and human or labour rights."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

abrdn shuts Strategic Investment Allocation fund

Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact trust fails to provide timeline for publication of results

More on ESG

ShareAction's guidance sets out five expectations for asset managers.
ESG

ShareAction issues industry guidance to hold asset managers to climate pledges

RI Standards and Expectations

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read
The regulator's consultation on ESG data and ratings providers, published on Wednesday (5 July) will close on 5 October 2023.
ESG

FCA's ESG ratings launch overshadowed by Japan's winning progress

Long-awaited consultation

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 06 July 2023 • 4 min read
Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the Financial Conduct Authority, speaks at last year's Sustainable Investment Festival.
ESG

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

Speaking at Morningstar conference

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

11 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Aegon Asset Management lays off three from UK distribution team

12 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford calls time on British Smaller Companies fund

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Nasdaq 100 to undergo special rebalance to address overconcentration of 'magnificent seven'

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM urges shareholders to accept Liontrust bid

12 July 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot