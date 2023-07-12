Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival last month, Bibani said that the next frontier for shareholder engagement should be more like-minded investors coming together as a group to engage in dialogue with companies on ESG issues.

According to the Principles for Responsible Investment, investors can more efficiently communicate their concerns to corporate management by speaking with a unified voice. It can also result in a more informed and constructive dialogue.

Organisations such as The Investor Forum, Climate Action 100+, the 30% Club and Institutional Investors Group for Climate Change are some examples of investor alliances created to collectively engage with companies on key issues.

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

While collaborative engagement can increase the weight of investors' demands on ESG issues in the eyes of corporate management, different levels of knowledge and pragmatism among members can sometimes prove to be difficult, Bibani noted.

"There are NGO-focused investors who want to engage, regardless of what the economic consequences might be. I sit more on the pragmatic side; I am not going to ask a company to shut down all of its operations tomorrow because that does not open the door to a collegial conversation with the company," he said.

"There are varying degrees of knowledge and desire to make a company change. That can be a little bit difficult, because I might be in the middle, there might be someone on the left, there might be someone on the right."

In some cases, investors have to reach a compromise when deciding what can be realistically achieved and what the best outcome for shareholders is, the portfolio manager added.

"Sometimes you have to say, ‘this is the best that we can do'. We would like to push for more and we could not because the other investors were happy with what the company had offered," he said.

"So we say ‘we will do this with you', as this is the engagement that we signed up for. We will then continue to push on our own after this is finished and continue to keep nudging the company in the same direction. You just have to be a little bit patient."

SIF 2023: Asset managers 'more worried than ever' about greenwashing

On shareholder engagement more broadly, Bibani said that as the availability of harmonised data and ESG reporting improves, investors are able to track progress and hold companies to account over a multi-year holding period, which helps when having conversations with management.

Bibani also told delegates that investors need an engagement strategy that is "fit for the changing landscape".

"The risk-based engagements are still relevant - they have not gone away, but they have been complemented by thematic, collaborative and combined asset class engagements," he said.

"Thematic engagements are simply theme-based engagements - we engage on topics such as decarbonisation, clean water and human or labour rights."