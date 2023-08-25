Corporate defaults are likely to be 'far worse than the Bank of England's base case'

Mike Riddell, head of macro unconstrained at Allianz Global Investors, said: 'It is remarkable to us that corporate credit spreads are in line with the average of the last decade, implying moderate positive economic growth for the foreseeable future.'

On Wednesday (23 August), the BoE noted its higher rates policy was "putting pressure on indebted corporates through higher debt servicing costs", which could in turn increase the likelihood of defaults on corporate debt.

Mike Riddell, head of macro unconstrained at Allianz Global Investors, flagged the issue earlier in the summer to Investment Week, arguing he "totally agrees" with the bank's most recent warning, adding "in fact we think it is about to get far worse than the BoE's base case scenario suggests".

He said: "Interest coverage ratios have given the impression of strong balance sheets in the corporate sector since 2020, because interest rates hit the floor post Covid and companies managed to take advantage by locking in their bulging debts at rock bottom rates."

"It is remarkable to us that corporate credit spreads are in line with the average of the last decade, implying moderate positive economic growth for the foreseeable future," he added.

"None of this risk therefore appears to be priced in, which, to us, is why we think corporate credit valuations are so poor."

Still, many firms will now have to begin refinancing their debt, and at a higher cost.

"Anyone needing to refinance this debt now is going to find that it costs 8%, or possibly more, and this is just for the higher rated junk companies," Riddell said.

"It is not just a UK story either, the dynamic is very similar in the rest of the world too."

Melanie Baker, senior economist at Royal London Asset Management, pointed to Wednesday's flash PMI business survey as further evidence that interest rates were "starting to bite a bit more in the UK".

The UK Purchasing Managers' index fell from 50.8 in July to 47.9 in August. Service sector activity fell from 51.5 to 48.7, while the manufacturing PMI fell from 45.3 to 42.5.

Riddell added the rising rates would likely lead to earnings "sharply deteriorating".

Stuart Chilvers, strategic bond fund manager at Rathbones, said he was "not surprised by the results of the [BoE's] analysis, given the size and speed of the current rate hiking cycle".

The bank's latest rate hike earlier this month (3 August) put interest rates at the highest level since February 2008 and marked the 14th consecutive hike since the bank started raising rates in December 2021.

Baker described the rate of the hikes as "substantial" in a number of economies.

"One of the ways higher interest rates would be expected to cool an economy would be through the impact of higher costs of debt or debt servicing on firms and the impact this then has on investment and employment," she said, which the BoE flagged in its original post.

Chilvers said he was "less concerned" about the higher interest rates within the context of investment grade credit.

"Leverage remains at comfortable levels whilst we have seen some evidence of the deleveraging that is mentioned in the analysis."

He said the increase in defaults "could reduce lender resilience, but in our opinion, bank earnings have generally remained strong up to this point", arguing the Bank's most recent stress test "highlighted the robust capital positions of the banks involved".

"We believe we are being compensated for the risks within investment grade credit."