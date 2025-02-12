Fidelity's Mike Riddell: US growth is 'not going to be 3% forever' and the case for sovereign debt

In his first media interview since his move from Allianz Global Investors last year, Riddell told Investment Week about his scepticism towards growth prospects in the US and how he plans to position himself in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment. "Everyone loves tech, everyone loves US equities, everyone is positioned the same way, and all you need is for a little bit of this narrative to get a bit of a dent in it," said Riddell. Friday Briefing: What Trump's first trade war can tell us about his second As a result, Riddell said he expects there to be a "fade" regar...