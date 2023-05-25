Four graphs explaining... European equities

A fund manager, multi-asset manager, portfolio picker and economist each picked a graph to show the difficulties and benefits of investing in this asset class amid a new market cycle and shifting trends within this part of the market. NDR Eurozone Recession Probability Model Graph source: NPR Alejandra Grindal, chief economist at NDR We remain constructive on European equities on an absolute and relative global basis. Our Eurozone Recession Probability Model has been heading lower, while economic data, including leading indicators and PMIs, points to accelerating growth....