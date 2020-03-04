Albemarle Street Partners
Albemarle Street Partners merges with Atlantic House FM
To continue under same brands
Ex-Brewin Dolphin's Butcher joins Albemarle as consultant
After leaving Neptune earlier in the year
Meet the Investment Influencers: Morningstar's Dan Kemp
In the latest of a new series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Morningstar's Dan Kemp.
Rising star to superstar? FundCalibre's managers to watch
Fund ratings agency FundCalibre has named five 'rising star' managers that have not yet made a big name for themselves in the industry, but are tipped to produce strong long-term investment returns.
FundCalibre's Hale: My favourite boutique funds
It is often not easy for boutique firms to break into the fund market, despite offering interesting alternatives to mainstream products.
Super six: The latest portfolios to join FundCalibre's Elite Rating list
Ratings agency FundCalibre has added six funds to its Elite Rating list after its inaugural investment committee meeting earlier this month.
Will UK equity income funds repeat past mistakes as concentration grows?
Large-cap funds in the UK Equity Income sector have increased the concentration of their top ten holdings even as the UK's largest stocks begin to struggle, data compiled for Investment Week has revealed.
Yousefian joins Hale at Albemarle Street Partners
Tony Yousefian is to join Albemarle Street Partners as an independent consultant from the beginning of October.
Schroders, Jupiter, and Henderson dominate Chelsea's buy list
Funds from Schroders, Jupiter, and Henderson Global Investors are dominating Chelsea Financial Services' new ratings service, FundCalibre.
Kemp exits Albemarle for senior Morningstar position
Dan Kemp has left Albemarle Street Partners (ASP), less than two years after co-founding the consultancy, to join Morningstar.
Hale: The pressure points in markets as ECB prepares for action
The pressure points in markets as ECB prepares for action
Ex-Premier research head Hallen joins Albemarle as partner
Former head of research at Premier Asset Management, Raj Hallen, has joined Albemarle Street Partners as a director and shareholder.
Albemarle's Liddle joins Church House for retail fund range push
Sam Liddle has joined Church House Investment Management to head up sales of its low volatility fund range to the UK IFA market for the first time.
Albemarle's 12 alternative income funds for 2014
Since the news Neil Woodford is leaving Invesco Perpetual next year, investors have been prompted to review their asset allocation in the equity income space.
Gosling's Grouse: Are model portfolios the next mis-selling scandal?
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Albemarle wins £500m mandate with Newell Palmer
Albemarle Street Partners has won a mandate to advise IFA group Newell Palmer on the management of its £500m advisory investment service.
Chelsea Financial and Albemarle join forces for fund ratings service
Chelsea Financial Services and Albemarle Street Partners are to launch a fund rating service early next year, targeting consumers as well as advisers and rivalling a number of existing agencies.
Albemarle: The seven absolute return funds still worth backing
Albemarle Street Partners has highlighted seven funds in the IMA Targeted Absolute Return sector which could outperform, according to its recently launched screening tool ‘Alpha Quest'.
Which bonds funds can still produce alpha over 12 months?
Global bond funds suffered the worst outflows of all asset classes in June and bond indices fell sharply after comments from the Federal Reserve signalling the end of quantitative easing.
Albemarle unveils buy list of top funds for alpha
Albemarle Street Partners has compiled a buy list of 100 funds using its new screening tool ‘Alpha Quest', creating a rival to popular lists of funds already in the market.
UK asset managers tap into India on verge of investment boom
More Western asset managers look set to follow in the footsteps of Schroders and Invesco by acquiring stakes in Indian fund management companies to take advantage of a growing interest in investments.