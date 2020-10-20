Atlantic House appoints Samantha Crocker to head of marketing

Franklin Templeton UK marketing director Samantha Crocker is to join Atlantic House Investments (AHI) on 2 November for the newly created role of head of marketing.

Crocker, who had served as Franklin Templeton's UK marketing director since 2006, will oversee marketing for AHI and the broader Catley Lakeman group (CLM), which includes leading derivatives securities business, Catley Lakeman Securities and investment boutique, Albemarle Street Partners.

She has more than 20 years' investment marketing experience including roles at BlackRock, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and JP Morgan Asset Management. In her role at Franklin Templeton, she led the marketing to UK wholesale, professional and retail investors across traditional and digital channels.

"Sam is a highly-accomplished investment marketing specialist.," said Dorian Hughes, head of distribution, AHI. "She brings a wealth of strategic marketing expertise which will enable us to significantly increase the profile of Atlantic House Investments - and the broader Catley Lakeman group - with investment intermediaries, both in the UK and internationally."

CLM appointed Tony Stenning as chief executive and Dorian Hughes as head of distribution for AHI in July this year, in the first stage of a significant move to increase the group's footprint in the UK investment marketplace. It announced the launch of Atlantic House International later in the summer, to expand the group's defined return strategies internationally.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Atlantic House Investments and really looking forward to helping build awareness of the group's ability to deliver more predictable investment returns, especially at a time of so much market uncertainty," said Crocker.