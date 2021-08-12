AJ Bell Investcentre

AJ Bell names Mackay managing director of Investcentre platform

People moves

Previous MD Fergus Lyons takes on different role within firm

clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
AJ Bell launches six-strong Responsible MPS range

ESG

OCFs of 0.5% or less

clock 02 March 2021 • 3 min read
AJ Bell removes VAT from managed portfolios and preps responsible MPS launch

Funds

MPS OCF reduced by 3 basis points

clock 11 January 2021 •
AJ Bell launches adviser fund research service

Multi-asset

Fundamentals opens up detailed ETF analysis

clock 09 September 2020 •
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users

Investment Trusts

Consumer and adviser platforms

clock 30 July 2018 •
