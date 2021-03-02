AJ Bell launches six-strong Responsible MPS range

AJ Bell's adviser platform arm Investcentre has launched a Responsible Managed Portfolio Service.

The six portfolios, which are all multi-asset and have a 25% allocation to the VT AJ Bell Responsible Growth fund, span six levels of risk, including Cautious, Moderately Cautious, Balanced, Moderately Adventurous, Adventurous and Global Growth.

Alongside their exposure to the Responsible Growth fund, the portfolios will predominantly hold ETFs so that clients are able to invest in a "low-cost, responsibly focused portfolio", according to the firm.

AJ Bell added that using VT AJ Bell Responsible Growth as a cornerstone investment gives the firm "flexibility to make tactical allocation changes within the fund, rather than the rest of the portfolio, minimising clients' potential Capital Gains Tax liabilities where relevant".

Meanwhile, ETFs across the portfolios will track an MSCI SRI index "where possible", which AJ Bell said will provide a "robust range" of values-based exclusions and will ensure the products hold companies with high ESG rankings.

For instance, the new Balanced portfolio is approximately 77% less carbon intensive than its equivalent within AJ Bell's Passive MPS range.

The firm also estimates that shifting £20,000 out of the firm's Passive MPS and into its Responsible counterpart is equivalent to "a high meat-eating couple going vegan", while switching a £100,000 investment into the range will provide the same reduction in carbon emissions as planting 19 acres of forest in one year.

The Responsible MPS range is available via AJ Bell Investcentre's Retirement Investment Account, SIPP, ISA and General Investment Account.

Kevin Doran, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said the demand for portfolios with a responsible investment approach has "never been higher".

"Advisers have told us this is important to them and a growing number of their clients so, in line with our commitment to offering advisers choice, we have expanded our MPS to include a responsible investment option," he said.

"The portfolios mirror our existing MPS service which is being used by an ever-expanding number of advisers and are also aligned with the existing risk profiling tools advisers use, so will be easy to integrate into their existing business processes."

Doran added that all portfolios have OCFs of 0.5% or less per annum, which he believes is giving advisers a "highly competitive solution" in terms of investing responsibly "without sacrificing the potential for positive returns".

All portfolios have an annual management charge (AMC) of 0.15% as part of their OCF. The OCF of the underlying funds within the portfolios varies slightly, which means overall ongoing charges differ, with the Cautious product offering the lowest OCF at 0.42% and Global Growth the highest at 0.5%.

Balanced, Moderately Adventurous and Adventurous all charge 0.46%, while Moderately Cautious has an OCF of 0.44%.

