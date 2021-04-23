AIM
AssetCo seeks AIM capital raise as Gilbert named chairman
Peter McKellar and Tudor Davies to join board
Brooks Macdonald promotes Ewan Millar to head of AIM
Scott Lothian leaves the business
Diversity report: 96% of AIM and FTSE Small Cap 100 leaders are white
84% of AIM firms have all-white boards
The Flotation Celebration: AIM boom offers investors access to 'exciting' high-growth companies
Buzz over success of health and energy companies
Oliver Knott promoted to assistant fund manager of the Chelverton UK Dividend Trust
Trust targets UK AIM and listed companies
Octopus AIM VCTs issue £20m of new shares
Offer for Octopus AIM VCT 2 oversubscribed
493 LSE-listed companies have cancelled, cut or suspended dividends in 2020
Increase of 48 since 24 July
Amati AIM VCT succeeds with over-allotment fundraise
Total prospectus offer stands at £44m
Sanford DeLand preps UK Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO
UK Buffettology Smaller Companies investment trust
Link forecasts 34% hit to 2020 AIM dividend payouts after Q2 cancellations
Set to recover faster than main market
The AIM market at 25: Successes, failures and new opportunities
Which companies flourished and floundered since 1995?
Woodford adds FTSE 100 quartet to Income Focus fund
AIM exposure almost halved
Long-term income opportunities in UK micro caps
The London IPO market has been subdued since the second half of 2018, as a result of increased market volatility.
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer
Is the deal cheap?
AIM dividends triple in six years to pass £1bn in 2018
'Astonishing growth'
MiFID II drives liquidity drought as broker research coverage falls
Mid-cap liquidity suffers most
Nucleus goes public and lists on AIM
Initial value of £140m
Are micro-caps offering the best opportunities in UK stockmarket?
Where will investors find the greatest value on the UK stockmarket today?
What will happen to micro caps in next market fall?
The micro-cap sector is often deemed synonymous with higher risk: that the smaller the company, the greater the associated risk warnings.
Gallery: Where are the 'spring chickens' in AIM stocks?
Returns over 100%
Update: Baillie Gifford raises £173m for US Growth trust
First trading day on 23 March
AIM: The space for 'entrepreneurial and energetic' companies
Market's reputation is being rebuilt
Marriage unveils plans for Tellworth Investments as he warns of AIM bubble
Joined BennBridge to set up Tellworth last year
Quilter Cheviot launches AIM portfolio service
Seeking companies with 'exciting growth prospects'