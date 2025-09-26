Smarttech247 mulls AIM delisting due to 'significant undervaluation'

Subject to shareholder approval

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The board of AI cybersecurity firm Smarttech247 has revealed its intention to delist from AIM, arguing that the group is “significantly undervalued”.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

Trustpilot