Friday Briefing: PISCES in Gemini season

The rollout of PISCES – or in longhand, the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System – finally arrived and even though the exchange has barely launched, it is already raising eyebrows across sectors. The Treasury's legislation for PISCES officially came into force on 5 June but last Tuesday (10 June) the regulator greenlit the launch of the private exchange, to meet the demand of companies wishing to increase access to capital while remaining private for longer. Economic secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds called the rollout a "great example" of industry, regula...