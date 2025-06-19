Martin Currie's Dan Green: Celebrating three decades of AIM

Appealing valuations

clock • 3 min read

AIM celebrates its 30th anniversary this month and, like most of us at that age, it appears nervous about its turn of the decade.

Its 20s were certainly a struggle, with Brexit then Covid, all followed by last year's reduction in inheritance tax (IHT) relief. These events led to a significant pull back in recent returns, resulting in a rather underwhelming less than 1% annualised total returns since it launched in June 1995. Quite the contrast compared to what premium smaller companies have historically offered long-term investors. From where we stand now, AIM valuations are unquestionably appealing. We suggest some of the most attractive small-cap valuations internationally. It is therefore a consideration of t...

Martin Currie's Dan Green: Celebrating three decades of AIM
