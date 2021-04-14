active etf
Fidelity launches first fixed income ETFs targeting global and emerging markets
Sustainble offering also expanded
First Trust launches active ESG ETF offering access to developed and emerging markets
Portfolio spans 50 markets
Fixed income ETF adoption set to outlast pandemic
Active and thematic ETF demand continues to rise
Global ETF assets achieve new record in 2021 as ESG products surge more than 200%
Passive market represents $7.6trn AUM
Sanlam to manage world's first active global equity Shariah ETF
Almalia to launch via HANetf
ESG, thematic and active ETFs set for strongest growth
According to JPMAM survey
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand
ETFs now $6.3trn industry