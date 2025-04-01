Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover

As part of the takeover completion, Mouhammed Choukeir has been appointed chief executive of UBP's UK division. UBP acquires Kleinwort Hambros as part of Societe Generale deal He will be in charge of all of UBP's wealth management activities in the UK, Channel Islands and Gibraltar and lead the teams' integration while bringing about a strategy for integrated wealth and asset management solutions for both domestic and international clients. In addition, all UBP teams from London will move into the firm's recently opened office in Marylebone later this year. "Becoming UBP is a fa...