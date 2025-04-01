Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover

All London teams to move into Marylebone

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

SG Kleinwort Hambros has become Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) UK following the completion of the takeover process by UBP which was first launched last year.

As part of the takeover completion, Mouhammed Choukeir has been appointed chief executive of UBP's UK division. UBP acquires Kleinwort Hambros as part of Societe Generale deal He will be in charge of all of UBP's wealth management activities in the UK, Channel Islands and Gibraltar and lead the teams' integration while bringing about a strategy for integrated wealth and asset management solutions for both domestic and international clients. In addition, all UBP teams from London will move into the firm's recently opened office in Marylebone later this year. "Becoming UBP is a fa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

OBR defends growth forecast leak as MPs question lack of tariff references in outlook

Liontrust hires former GAM Investment's Phil Rosenberg as distribution head for the Middle East and Asia

More on Companies

Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal
Companies

Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal

21.2% stake in Victory Capital

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today
Companies

Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

To funds advised by Apax

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 31 March 2025 • 2 min read
Activist hedge fund Elliott shorts Shell after CEO outlines firm's five-year strategy
Companies

Activist hedge fund Elliott shorts Shell after CEO outlines firm's five-year strategy

Stake worth at least £837m

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot