Nelson Peltz's Trian and General Catalyst to purchase Janus Henderson for $7.4bn

Janus Henderson management team to stay

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Janus Henderson Group has entered into a definitive agreement with billionaire Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst to be acquired in a $7.4bn all-cash transaction.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Revised figures show UK growth at a 'standstill'

Chrysalis Investments to propose three-year wind down

More on Companies

Aegon pivots towards US in strategic review
Companies

Aegon pivots towards US in strategic review

Insurer to be renamed as Transamerica

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
Quilter Cheviot partners with KKR to bring evergreen private markets solution to UK wealth
Companies

Quilter Cheviot partners with KKR to bring evergreen private markets solution to UK wealth

Will also introduce additional suitability requirements and educational content

Investment Week
clock 10 December 2025 • 3 min read
Amati becomes independent as it buys Mattioli Woods stake
Companies

Amati becomes independent as it buys Mattioli Woods stake

49% shareholding

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 December 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot