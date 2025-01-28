Foresight Group acquires WHEB Asset Management

Foresight Group has acquired WHEB Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.
Under the deal, WHEB will be fully integrated into Foresight Capital Management (FCM), which will more than double its assets under management following completion. WHEB AM unveils adoption of Sustainability Impact SDR label All three of WHEB's partners will become employees of Foresight and the WHEB team will continue to manage the firm's investment strategies. The deal's structure will see Foresight pay a 50% consideration upfront, a 50% deferred consideration, as well as a management performance entitlement payable in cash over three years, subject to certain performance targets...
