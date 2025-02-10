Verso Group acquires WH Ireland's Henley-based wealth team

National financial planning and investment firm Verso Group has expanded its presence in the South East with the acquisition of WH Ireland’s Henley-on-Thames wealth management team.
The Henley team, which was established in 2008, advises on about £150m in assets for high-net-worth clients, families, and corporate clients. Led by advisers Roland Jones, Stephen Johnston, and Gerald Key, the team will remain in Henley-on-Thames while working alongside Simon Redgrove and Alan Mathewson to drive Verso's expansion in the region. WH Ireland fails to secure wealth management arm sale as revenue plunges WH Ireland Group offers bespoke investment management services and personalised financial planning advice through its subsidiary, WH Ireland. It offers services to indi...
