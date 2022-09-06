Lombard Odier IM strengthens UK wholesale team with senior hire

George Guest joins in London

Based in London, Guest will be responsible for promoting the firm’s capabilities to UK discretionary clients, including private banks and wealth managers.
Based in London, Guest will be responsible for promoting the firm’s capabilities to UK discretionary clients, including private banks and wealth managers.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has hired George Guest as its new sales director in the firm’s UK wholesale team.

Based in London, Guest will be responsible for promoting the firm's capabilities to UK discretionary clients, including private banks and wealth managers. He will report to Selina Tyler, head of UK wholesale. 

Lombard Odier IM hires head of climate and environmental solutions

He joins LOIM from Impax Asset Management, where he spent over two years covering the promotion of the firm's sustainability strategies. Prior to that, he worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments for four years, serving as director for business development for the last two. 

"We are delighted that George has chosen to join LOIM, to reinforce our strategic growth in the UK market," said Tyler. 

"George's experience and expertise in sustainable investing will be instrumental to our UK wholesale clients, as LOIM seeks to capture market opportunities from the environmental transition and provide investors with compelling sustainability-linked returns."

Lombard Odier IM expands thematic range with New Food Systems strategy

According to the firm, Guest's experience in sustainable investing will complement its proposition, particularly its sustainable thematic range of science-based and forward-looking strategies, including Natural Capital, Climate Transition and the recently launched New Food Systems strategy.

 

06 Sep
United Kingdom
