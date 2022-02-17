River and Mercantile to lose £927m in assets under management

Notice of client redemption

clock • 1 min read
Alex Hoctor-Duncan, chief executive of River and Mercantile said "losing a client is always disappointing"
Image:

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, chief executive of River and Mercantile said "losing a client is always disappointing"

River and Mercantile is set to lose £927m of its assets under management as it has been served notice from a client about its intention to redeem assets held across several of its global equity strategies.

The asset manager said in a stock exchange announcement this week (15 February) the assets to be redeemed equate to £2.8m of the company's annualised revenue.

The news is the latest blow to the firm, which last week (8 February) announced  the resignation of the firm's founding member and portfolio manager Dan Hanbury.

At the end of last month, R&M's board reached an agreement with AssetCo for an all-share acquisition. Aberdeen Standard Investments' Alex Hoctor-Duncan has since been announced as R&M's new chief executive.

Hoctor-Duncan commented: "Losing a client is disappointing, but we are gearing up for several fund launches and will welcome Matt Hudson to run our UK income fund at the end of this month. 

"The motivation of the team is apparent, especially now that we are a specialist equities and real assets focused business post the solutions sale."

Hudson was announced as lead manager of the £116m UK equity Income fund previously run by Hanbury earlier this week.

Hanbury's resignation also lead to George Ensor, manager of the UK Micro Cap trust, to be appointed manager of the £674m ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies fund.

An AssetCo spokesperson said: "We note the announcement made by River and Mercantile. The reported loss has not altered our confidence in River & Mercantile's investment team, [its] approach and the underlying business."

River and Mercantile declined to comment further.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

FE Investments launches responsible investment reports

Sovereigns' social practices under increasing scrutiny by industry

More on Industry

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022
Industry

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Back to a face-to-face ceremony

Investment Week
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Liontrust CEO John Ions, whose pay package was narrowly passed.
Industry

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

54.1% and 55.6% in favour

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
Baillie Gifford is headquarted in Edinburgh
Industry

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

Morningstar data

Alex Rolandi
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot