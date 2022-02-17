River and Mercantile to lose £927m in assets under management

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, chief executive of River and Mercantile said "losing a client is always disappointing"

The asset manager said in a stock exchange announcement this week (15 February) the assets to be redeemed equate to £2.8m of the company's annualised revenue.

The news is the latest blow to the firm, which last week (8 February) announced the resignation of the firm's founding member and portfolio manager Dan Hanbury.

At the end of last month, R&M's board reached an agreement with AssetCo for an all-share acquisition. Aberdeen Standard Investments' Alex Hoctor-Duncan has since been announced as R&M's new chief executive.

Hoctor-Duncan commented: "Losing a client is disappointing, but we are gearing up for several fund launches and will welcome Matt Hudson to run our UK income fund at the end of this month.

"The motivation of the team is apparent, especially now that we are a specialist equities and real assets focused business post the solutions sale."

Hudson was announced as lead manager of the £116m UK equity Income fund previously run by Hanbury earlier this week.

Hanbury's resignation also lead to George Ensor, manager of the UK Micro Cap trust, to be appointed manager of the £674m ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies fund.

An AssetCo spokesperson said: "We note the announcement made by River and Mercantile. The reported loss has not altered our confidence in River & Mercantile's investment team, [its] approach and the underlying business."

River and Mercantile declined to comment further.