AssetCo set to vote on R&M acquisition

The vote will be held on 13 April, and shareholders will also vote on approval for the issuance of new ordinary shares as part of the acquisition.

The company and directors, who control a majority of shares, have received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the resolutions.

AssetCo's acquisition announcement was published on 25 January and if approved by both parties, the process will begin sometime during the second quarter of this year.

AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

The acquisition is also dependent on several other conditions, such as approval from the FCA.

Since the announcement of acquisition intentions, Aberdeen Standard Investments' Alex Hoctor-Duncan has been announced as R&M's new chief executive.